‘COP29 is a significant event for collaborating with other countries’

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“I am extremely pleased to attend COP29. It has become a vital platform for addressing the climate issues we face. Moreover, COP29 is a significant event for collaborating with local communities, NGOs, and other participating countries,” said Ngabu Dz Bo Justin, Director of the Rural Urban Partnership for Africa, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“We are exchanging ideas and working with several countries to find solutions to climate change. The main goal of our participation in COP29 is fostering partnership, harmony, and prosperity,” he added.