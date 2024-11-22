The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

COP29 is excellently organized, Guinean official says

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a beautiful country and its people are very friendly. The country has organized the COP29 at a high level. Volunteers, security, cleaning, as well as logistics services are perfectly organized. It is obvious, that Azerbaijan has made a strong commitment to make this event a success,” Fatoumata Sangare, the representative of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Adaptation Fund of Guinea, told AZERTAC.

“We expect developed countries to fulfill their financial commitments to combat climate change. Developing countries, particularly countries that consider adaptation their priority, need financial support to implement their projects,” she added.

