COP29: Liverpool representative holds seminar on strategic sustainability

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A seminar on "Beyond the Pitch: 5 Strategic Sustainability Lessons from Liverpool FC" was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

During the event, Rishi Jain, Liverpool Football Club’s Director of Impact, explained how to become a leader in sports through Liverpool FC's revolutionary sustainability strategy, The Red Way, which encompasses the club's plans across all areas of business operations and ensures that sustainability is embedded throughout. He shared insights into five key lessons the club learned on its path to sustainability.

These lessons, he said, include key strategies such as Getting Started – Building the Foundation; Operational Challenges: Implementing Change and Tracking Progress; Communicating and Engaging Colleagues and Fans; Building Partnerships to Drive Both Impactful and Commercial Growth; and Demonstrating Sustainable Leadership.

Describing Liverpool FC as winning on and off the field, Rishi Jain underscored that Liverpool FC is not only one of the most successful and storied soccer clubs but also a leader at the burgeoning intersection of sports and sustainability. Having launched The Red Way sustainability strategy, the club continues to find ways to reduce carbon emissions and improve diversity, equality, and inclusion among fans and staff.

Rishi Jain, who leads the Club’s approach to sustainability with a focus on equality, diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability, highlighted the significance of these projects in improving the well-being of both local and global communities.

As a result, the participants gained practical insights during the interactive seminar and learned specific steps they can apply in their organizations.