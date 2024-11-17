COP29 panel urges women to lead in climate action

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

A panel session titled "Woman Leading the Charge: Climate Champions for a Sustainable Future" took place on November 17, organized by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

Panelists included Barbara Botos, Hungary's Ambassador at Large for Climate; Patricia Espinosa, Founding Partner and CEO of onepoint5 and former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC; and Nurzat Abdyrasulova, founder and president of Unison Group.

Discussions highlighted the disparity in women’s participation in climate leadership roles. Although women’s involvement in climate mitigation efforts is growing, their presence at decision-making levels remains limited. It was noted that only five COP events in the past 30 years have been focused on women, a statistic underscoring the need for greater inclusion.

The panel also addressed regional disparities, noting fewer women from Africa and Asia participate in COP events compared to those from Western Europe and Latin America. Panelists called for measures to ensure equal representation and stressed that the transition to green energy cannot succeed without women’s active involvement, particularly in leadership positions within major energy companies.

Speakers underscored the need for ambition among women, encouraging them to take bold steps toward leadership roles. They emphasized that women make up 50% of the global population and must be integral to climate action. Success, they noted, is shaped by a mix of effort and opportunity, urging women to motivate and inspire one another.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A and lively discussions among participants.