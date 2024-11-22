COP events help strengthen commitments, Burundian participant says

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

"COP events would help strengthen commitments. With these measures, developed countries can help developing countries achieve sustainable development, especially at the community level,” Jean Bosco Ntihinyuzwa, Regional Secretary of the Red Cross Society in Burundi, told AZERTAC.

“Each country experiences different disasters. Countries should take action to mitigate the climate change impacts,” Jean Bosco Ntihinyuzwa noted.

Hailing the excellent organization of COP29, he added: "It is brilliant that each country at COP29 has its own pavilion for negotiations."