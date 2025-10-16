Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

Nearly 400 companies from over 30 countries are showcasing their innovative helicopters and drones at the 7th China Helicopter Exposition, which opened Thursday in the northern city of Tianjin and runs through Sunday, with more than 30 making their debut, according to CGTN.

The expo, featuring the highest number of participants in its history, is held in Tianjin's Binhai New Area. Notably, all six of the world's leading helicopter manufacturers are attending the event.

The exhibition area covers 160,000 square meters, including 25,000 square meters of indoor exhibition space, 20,000 square meters of outdoor display area, 60,000 square meters for flight demonstrations, and a newly added 5,000-square-meter low-altitude economy zone debuting multiple low-altitude aircraft.

Featuring new technologies and products for the general aviation and low-altitude economy sectors, this year's expo showcases a total of 52 helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"At this exhibition, we are displaying multiple civil helicopters, UAVs, and eVTOL aircraft. This reflects our commitment to addressing future demands by continuously providing products that meet operational needs across various scenarios. It also demonstrates the broader trend of our transition from traditional helicopter equipment to innovation-driven industrial upgrading and the current development of the low-altitude economy," said Wang Zhi, deputy director of the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

"The exhibition facilitates both domestic and international sales, enhancing the overall market share of enterprises. This has fostered a comprehensive and mutually reinforcing industrial development environment where all stakeholders thrive together," said Chen Ming, deputy director of the Aviation Development Bureau under the Administrative Committee of the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone.