Dan Ioschpe to lead as COP30 High-Level Champion

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has announced the selection of entrepreneur Dan Ioschpe as a high-level climate champion for COP30, the climate conference to be held in Belém, Brasil, in November.

Ioschpe will support the COP30 Presidency in the Action Agenda, leading efforts to expand and enhance climate action and voluntary commitments, initiatives, and coalitions for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Ioschpe is appointed for a two-year term. In 2025, he will work with Nigar Arpadarai, High-Level Climate Champion at COP29, held last year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"I am eager to welcome the COP30 High-Level Climate Champion as we accelerate progress from Baku to Belém. I look forward to building a strong and impactful partnership with Dan Ioschpe, working side-by-side with our global partnership network to accelerate ambitious climate action with businesses, cities, and communities worldwide. Only through our collective efforts can we accelerate the transition to a healthier, safer and wealthier future for all," said Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 High-Level Climate Champion.