The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Death toll from Mexico flooding rises to 44, dozens more missing

Death toll from Mexico flooding rises to 44, dozens more missing

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Torrential flooding has continued to sweep parts of central and southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to at least 44 people in less than a week, according to Al Jazeera.

Heavy downpours caused by two tropical storms have triggered landslides and flooding across five states, including Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro and San Luis Potosi, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Floods have killed 18 people in Veracruz state, 16 in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla and one in Queretaro, the statement said.

Mexico’s El Universal newspaper put the death toll even higher — at 48 — and reported that dozens remain missing.

Around 320,000 people have experienced power outages, and at least 16,000 homes have been damaged, according to authorities, who fear that more landslides and overflowing rivers could exacerbate the damage.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the military has been mobilised to help with rescue operations and aid distributions. “We will not leave anyone without support,” she said in a post on X.

Photos posted by the military showed people being evacuated by soldiers with life rafts, homes flooded with mud, and rescue workers trudging through waist-high waters.

Mexico has been hit by particularly heavy rains this year, and Mexico City recorded its rainiest June in more than two decades.

Authorities have attributed the latest deadly downpours to the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla and Tropical Rainstorm Raymond, both of which dumped heavy rains on Mexico’s west.

The remnants of Raymond, with wind gusts now at 45km/hr (28mph), were expected to hit the southern part of Baja California on Sunday.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction
  • 13.10.2025 [13:20]

October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs
  • 13.10.2025 [13:19]

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs

Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session
  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

Climate tipping points are being crossed, scientists warn ahead of COP30
  • 13.10.2025 [12:23]

Climate tipping points are being crossed, scientists warn ahead of COP30

EU supports water sector reforms in Kyrgyzstan
  • 13.10.2025 [12:02]

EU supports water sector reforms in Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days
  • 13.10.2025 [11:55]

Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to attend Peace Summit at invitation of Egyptian and U.S. Presidents
  • 13.10.2025 [11:52]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to attend Peace Summit at invitation of Egyptian and U.S. Presidents

Kazakhstan wins EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination
  • 13.10.2025 [11:30]

Kazakhstan wins EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination

China advances women empowerment, pushes for global progress
  • 13.10.2025 [10:24]

China advances women empowerment, pushes for global progress

October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction

  • [13:20]

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs

  • [13:19]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board, U.S. officials discuss peace and interfaith dialogue in South Caucasus

  • [13:18]

President Ilham Aliyev honors Azerbaijan’s railway workers

  • [13:17]

FIFA U20 World Cup: Spain and US eliminated as France and Argentina reach semi-finals

  • [13:15]

® Kapital Bank receives the “Great Place to Work” certification for the third time

  • [13:06]

® Azercell’s cybersecurity team achieves great success at CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge!

  • [13:01]

Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

  • [13:01]

Azerbaijan men’s team defeats Hungary on Day 7 of European Team Chess Championship

  • [12:59]

® “AzInTelecom” participates in “CIDC-2025” Cybersecurity Conference

  • [12:57]

Climate tipping points are being crossed, scientists warn ahead of COP30

  • [12:23]

Deputy Prime Minister: Azerbaijan to complete construction of Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway by next year

  • [12:21]

Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran hold trilateral meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

  • [12:20]

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service, Cybersecurity Center of Uzbekistan ink MoU in Tashkent

  • [12:07]

EU supports water sector reforms in Kyrgyzstan

  • [12:02]

Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days

  • [11:55]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to attend Peace Summit at invitation of Egyptian and U.S. Presidents

  • [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s Victory Day and Uzeyir Hajibeyli`s 140th anniversary celebrated in Copenhagen

  • [11:41]

Kazakhstan wins EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination

  • [11:30]

AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

  • [11:29]

ANAMA: 177 mines and 1584 UXOs neutralized last week

  • [11:18]

Another Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at Lima Grand Prix 2025

  • [10:56]

Islamabad hosts 3rd trilateral meeting of speakers of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish parliaments

  • [10:54]

Death toll from Mexico flooding rises to 44, dozens more missing

  • [10:42]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:40]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament pays working visit to Pakistan

  • [10:33]

China advances women empowerment, pushes for global progress

  • [10:24]

67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

  • 12.10.2025 [23:45]

Rabbi Arthur Schneier hails multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan

  • 12.10.2025 [23:20]

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

  • 12.10.2025 [22:36]

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice: Cooperation must become the very foundation of global justice

  • 12.10.2025 [19:34]

President of Azerbaijan: Today, International Association of Judges also serves as a space for international dialogue and cooperation

  • 12.10.2025 [19:22]

President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches

  • 12.10.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani President: The establishment of a rule-of-law state remains a strategic priority of our national policy

  • 12.10.2025 [19:09]

To the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges

  • 12.10.2025 [18:54]

Algerian, Tunisian and Mauritanian media outlets post article about prominent orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva

  • 12.10.2025 [18:22]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for working visit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for working visit VIDEO

Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara

  • 12.10.2025 [17:01]

Movie about mountaineer Elmira Aslanova’s achievement wins international sports film festival

  • 12.10.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijani pianist performs solo concert in London

  • 12.10.2025 [15:02]

Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at Lima Grand Prix 2025 in Peru

  • 12.10.2025 [14:07]

Egyptian, US presidents to co-chair international peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

  • 12.10.2025 [12:17]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

  • 12.10.2025 [11:40]

Italian media: Music – Mugham, a UNESCO heritage, in Rome

  • 12.10.2025 [11:19]

To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

  • 12.10.2025 [11:01]

US special envoy, CENTCOM chief visit Gaza Strip after withdrawal of Israeli forces

  • 12.10.2025 [10:23]

Six Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Aktau Asian Open 2025 tournament

  • 12.10.2025 [10:15]

Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes

  • 12.10.2025 [09:46]

Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff attends Distinguished Visitors Day of "Ateş Serbest-2025" exercise in Türkiye

  • 11.10.2025 [21:58]

Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry

  • 11.10.2025 [20:33]

Israeli ambassador: It's incredible to see development that Karabakh has gone through in last few years

  • 11.10.2025 [20:24]

Azerbaijan represented at 20th international Cultural Tourism exhibition in Bulgaria

  • 11.10.2025 [19:42]

More than 30 civilians killed in RSF drone strikes in W. Sudan: sources

  • 11.10.2025 [19:29]

Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival showcases Azerbaijan’s local food, traditional culinary practices, and sustainable farming

  • 11.10.2025 [19:13]

Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference

  • 11.10.2025 [18:20]

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district

  • 11.10.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijan Army holds athletics competitions

  • 11.10.2025 [18:02]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

  • 11.10.2025 [17:36]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk

  • 11.10.2025 [17:04]

China launches Gravity-1 rocket from sea

  • 11.10.2025 [16:42]

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Middle East

  • 11.10.2025 [16:37]

International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque

  • 11.10.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, Femmes Digitales ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 11.10.2025 [14:59]

Barcelona's Olmo suffers calf injury with Spain, set for tests

  • 11.10.2025 [13:29]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding the “Sharaf” Order to S.H. Aliyeva

  • 11.10.2025 [12:50]

USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine

  • 11.10.2025 [12:08]

Winners of Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 competition announced

  • 11.10.2025 [11:16]

® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition

  • 11.10.2025 [11:10]

Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden

  • 11.10.2025 [11:10]

Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane

  • 11.10.2025 [11:02]

N. Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade

  • 11.10.2025 [10:28]

Arctic seals threatened by climate change, birds decline globally – IUCN Red List

  • 11.10.2025 [10:10]

Azerbaijani chess players beat Armenian rivals on Day 6 of European Championships

  • 10.10.2025 [21:22]

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms

  • 10.10.2025 [21:15]
Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

  • 10.10.2025 [21:01]

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

  • 10.10.2025 [20:56]

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned

  • 10.10.2025 [20:28]

® First “Zeekr 001” handed over to winner in Bakcell’s lottery!

  • 10.10.2025 [20:25]

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year

  • 10.10.2025 [20:24]

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • 10.10.2025 [20:01]

Allegri crowned September king in Serie A, Coach of the Month

  • 10.10.2025 [19:32]

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World

  • 10.10.2025 [19:29]

Azerbaijani Para-powerlifter claims world bronze at Cairo 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [19:12]

CIDC-2025 Festival’s officials tour Cybersecurity Solutions Expo

  • 10.10.2025 [19:10]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

  • 10.10.2025 [18:56]

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

  • 10.10.2025 [18:45]

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit

  • 10.10.2025 [18:00]

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

  • 10.10.2025 [17:42]

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

  • 10.10.2025 [17:31]

Azerbaijan to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

  • 10.10.2025 [17:23]

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • 10.10.2025 [17:21]

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic

  • 10.10.2025 [16:31]

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

  • 10.10.2025 [16:16]

Vietnam to host second Asian Esports Games in 2026

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

  • 10.10.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters settle in ahead of Para Powerlifting showdown in Cairo

  • 10.10.2025 [15:59]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 10.10.2025 [15:51]
President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO