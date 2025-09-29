Death toll from Typhoon Bualoi rises to 11 in Vietnam

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 11, with 13 people still missing and 33 others injured, according to VNA.

The typhoon has damaged several public infrastructures, houses, fishing vessels, while causing power outages across the northern and central Vietnam, the report added.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Monday conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, while urging authorities to swiftly address the storm's aftermath and ensuing floods.