Denmark to cull 150,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Denmark will cull 150,000 chickens after detecting an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in a flock in the southeastern part of the country's Jutland peninsula, Reuters reported citing the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration.
The agency said in a statement the outbreak is the first in a Danish poultry flock since April when it lifted restrictions on poultry farming imposed in December 2024.
It said in December owners of poultry and other captive birds must keep their animals indoors or under cover, citing an increased risk of infection.
The Dutch government on Tuesday announced it would cull 71,000 chickens at a poultry farm in the northern part of the Netherlands following the detection of bird flu.
