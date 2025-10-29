Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus visits Fuzuli district

Fuzuli, October 29, Aydin Yaverzade, AZERTAC

Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, and Natalya Petkevich, Belarus’s Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair for Belarus, visited the liberated Fuzuli district.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts briefed the visitors at Fuzuli International Airport on its features and operations.

He emphasized that large-scale reconstruction and development efforts are ongoing in the liberated territories. Residential areas have been built in Fuzuli city, and former internally displaced persons are returning to their homeland.

The co-chairs were informed about Mirzo Ulugbek Secondary School No. 1 in Fuzuli city, a gift from the people of Uzbekistan on behalf of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center, a gift from the people of Kazakhstan to the people of Azerbaijan, construction of a central hospital in Fuzuli city, the ongoing rapid development of Dovletyarli village, and the newly launched construction of Pirahmadli village, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

The delegation headed to the Agdam district afterwards.