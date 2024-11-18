DOST Center hosts Inclusivity Day event as part of COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

The DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity presented the "Inclusivity Day" event within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A dance and music performance by members of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity was showcased.

More than 50 handicrafts, made by beneficiaries and trainers in fine arts, ceramics, floristry, artistic carving, and embroidery, were displayed.

Participants at the event were briefed on the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, which was established on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.