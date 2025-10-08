Ecuador reports assassination attempt on President Noboa

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The Ecuadorian government said Tuesday it had filed a criminal complaint over an alleged assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during a visit to the southern province of Canar, Xinhua reported.

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano said Noboa's motorcade came under attack in the town of El Tambo on Tuesday when it was heading to a local stadium for the launch of new public works.

"About 500 people appeared and began throwing stones, and there are also bullet marks on the president's car," Manzano told reporters, adding that Noboa was unharmed.

Police arrested five suspects who will face terrorism charges, and several vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

The presidential office accused the attackers of trying to block the inauguration of a community project.

The incident occurred on the 16th day of nationwide protests led by indigenous communities against the government's decision to end diesel subsidies on Sept. 12 -- a move that sharply increased fuel prices and has triggered widespread unrest.