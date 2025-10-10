Etihad Airways launches new flights to Kabul

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Etihad Airways has announced it is further expanding its regional network with the launch of flights to Kabul, Afghanistan, starting 18th December 2025, according to WAM.

Kabul joins Etihad’s rapidly growing network as the 31st new route announced this year, reflecting continued investment in strategic markets across the Middle East and South Asia. The service will support trade, investment and cultural exchange, while facilitating travel for large Afghan communities across the GCC, Australia, Europe and the US.

“These flights will serve strong demand for travel, enable trade and investment flows, and reconnect families and communities," Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said.

Passenger numbers have grown more than 80 percent since 2022, and the airline is on track to reach 38 million annually by 2030.