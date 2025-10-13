EU supports water sector reforms in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The European Union will allocate a grant of 17 million euros to Kyrgyzstan to implement water sector reforms, according to Kabar.

According to the Finance ministry, on October 10, a meeting was held between Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Finance Ulugbek Kalenderov and the Director General for International Partnerships of the European Union for Asia and the Pacific, Peteris Ustubs within the framework of the Global Gateway Forum held in Brussels, Belgium.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, and an agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Commission on grant financing for the implementation of water sector reforms in the amount of 17.0 million euros.

This agreement is aimed at facilitating comprehensive reforms in the water sector of Kyrgyzstan in order to improve the efficiency of water resource management, improve infrastructure and ensure their sustainable use. As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union.