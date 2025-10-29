Euronews broadcasts report on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan district

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

The latest edition of the “Around Azerbaijan” series aired by the Euronews TV channel explored the natural wonders of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region.

The report, titled “Going Underground: Discover Nakhchivan’s wellness culture, 110 metres below ground”, by the channel’s reporter Anca Ulea, says: “Sweeping landscapes are everywhere you look in Nakhchivan, an autonomous Azerbaijani Republic wedged between Iran, Armenia and Türkiye.

The imposing rock formations and formidable mountains have inspired centuries of legend and folklore. But deep below the surface, another natural treasure has long attracted international visitors – Duzdag Salt Caves, the largest health tourism facility in the region.

The former Soviet salt mine is now a tourist attraction and sanatorium, welcoming people from all over the world who want to breathe in the salty air to treat respiratory issues from asthma to bronchitis.

For lovers of the great outdoors, Lake Batabat offers an escape into nature, 2,500 metres above sea level in the mountains of the Shahbuz District.

Tour operators including Nakhchivan Travel organise trips to the lake year-round, so travellers can enjoy one of locals’ favourite spots for hiking and picnics.”