Everyone must contribute to climate action, says UNFCCC deputy executive secretary

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Everyone on the planet must contribute and work together for better climate action,” said Noura Hamladji, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as she addressed the high-level event on "Gender in Transparency" held as part of COP29.

She emphasized that the implementation of gender-sensitive approaches gives us right guidance in addressing climate issues. “Following the adoption of a work program focused on climate action, concrete actions were implemented on the ground, and women played a pivotal role in shaping policies,” she noted.

Noura Hamladji added that all countries are required to prepare their biennial transparency reports by the end of this year. “It is crucial to reflect gender aspects in these reports. Only through this approach, women-led inclusive climate action can be ensured,” Noura Hamladji underlined.