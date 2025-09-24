Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“The fundamental principle of the UN General Assembly is that every nation’s voice is heard and has a place,” said Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, in her speech at a side event titled “Multilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace”, organized by the Center as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

She emphasized the importance of this principle, adding: “For this reason, the General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the structures of the United Nations. The structure of the Security Council, with its five permanent members holding veto power, is not just.”

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent