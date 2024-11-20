Gabriel Liljenström: We are in the middle of a climate crisis

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“COP29 is indeed a very important platform. Events like this are more necessary now than ever before. We are in the middle of a climate crisis, so the world must come together and fight for ambitious goals,” said Gabriel Liljenström, a member of the Swedish Church, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Highlighting the critical need for action, Liljenström added, “My main expectation from the COP29 conference is to find effective solutions to climate financing.”