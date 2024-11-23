Gambian delegate: I hope all parties at COP29 will reach vital agreements

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“Although agreements have not yet been reached on some issues, the principal purpose of such a global venue is to provide a vital platform for participants to interact and share their views,” said Momodou Ceesay, a COP29 participant from the Gambia, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Momodou Ceesay highlighted that, despite its modest size, the Gambia is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. “Deforestation, forest fires, and other natural disasters pose a growing threat to the daily lives of local people. The Gambian government is making serious efforts to address these problems,” he emphasized.

Describing the fight against climate change as a shared responsibility of all countries, the Gambian delegate expressed his hope that all parties at COP29 would reach vital agreements.