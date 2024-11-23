Ghanaian journalist: COP29 has been very organized professionally

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“COP29 has been organized very professionally. I noticed that some of the volunteers were students, which I believe is the correct approach. I was deeply impressed during my visit to Azerbaijan. I enjoy everything here—the atmosphere, the buildings, the streets, and especially the cleanliness of the country,” Ghanaian journalist Benedicta Abekah told AZERTAC.

“We discussed the impact of climate change at COP29. Every country—whether developed or developing—must tackle this challenge. We all expect full implementation of all agreements and consensus reached at COP29,” the Ghanaian journalist noted.