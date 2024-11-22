Ghanaian representative: Mining activities cause heavy contamination of water resources

Baku, 22 November, AZERTAC

“Ghana is one of the countries suffering from environmental problems. Mining activities seriously pollute the water resources, said Mariam Makeba Mamley Merni, COP29 participant, the representative of Abibiman Foundation.

“Our main goal is to attract partners for cleaning up our water system. It is one of the reasons of our participation in COP29," Mariam Makeba emphasized.

“It is my first visit to Azerbaijan. It is a very beautiful country,” she added.