Heavy rain creates 122 flooding spots in Hanoi, paralyzing 30 streets

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Heavy rain in the wake of Typhoon Matmo has poured down on Hanoi since midnight and intensified toward Tuesday morning, severely flooding dozens of streets in the capital city, according to VNA.

Hanoi grappled with severe flooding the second time in a week, after downpours from Typhoon Bualoi also cause widespread flooding in the city on Sept. 30.

The Tuesday downpour has led to 122 flooding spots across the capital, paralyzing 30 major streets and causing significant disruptions to traffic and daily activities.

Traffic has come to a standstill in several locations, including the Mai Dich intersection, where vehicles were caught in long queues.

In residential areas, the water levels overwhelmed homes, with many residents on streets like Tran Vy and Tran Dang Ninh struggling to keep floodwaters from entering their properties. Some used sandbags and wooden barriers to block the rising water, while others resorted to makeshift "boats" to carry their goods through the flooded streets.

As of 9 a.m., Hanoi’s streets had recorded numerous incidents of vehicles stalling in floodwaters, with trucks, motorbikes, and cars trapped across the city. On Phung Hung Street, vehicle assistance services worked to help stranded motorcyclists navigate the floods, while residents on Nguyen Xien Street were forced to wade through deep water.

Large sections of My Dinh National Stadium Square have turned into lakes, with surrounding streets like Le Duc Tho and Chau Van Liem flooded between 20 to 50 cm. The water levels in this area have also caused disruptions to exhibition stalls and made navigation difficult for pedestrians.

As the rain subsides later in the afternoon, Hanoi’s authorities are working to clear the floodwaters and restore normalcy.