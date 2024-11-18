High-level tripartite roundtable on Green Jobs and Skills held at COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A high-level tripartite roundtable on Green Jobs and Skills was held on November 18 during COP29.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the ILO International Training Centre, the session focused on creating climate-resilient jobs and reskilling workers to address key challenges and innovative solutions. The discussion also highlighted the development of green economy skills and the flexibility of labor markets in adapting to climate change.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev emphasized the importance of human capital: "Market economies and skilled specialists are critical in fighting climate change. We need to involve women, people with disabilities, and others facing difficulties in entering the labor market. Cooperation with over 100 organizations has helped create green energy jobs, and there is an increasing demand for skilled workers."

Mikhail Sarjveladze, Minister of Health of Georgia, highlighted the importance of state-funded workforce training in vulnerable areas, with a focus on creating jobs in regions and resort areas. He stressed that green jobs are not only about creating new vacancies but also promoting environmental responsibility.

Mary Creagh, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, addressed poverty reduction: "Our goal is to prevent poverty. As we come together in this forum, we are contributing to environmental issues. We anticipate losing 6.3 million jobs due to economic transformation, so we have created a new trainingd called 'Skills England.'"

Partner organizations emphasized the importance of cooperation in creating climate-resilient jobs and reskilling workers. The event participants also discussed successful practices in implementing innovative solutions and developing green jobs.