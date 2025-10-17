Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

Thousands have been forced to evacuate in southern Indonesia after the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano unleashed powerful eruptions this week, prompting authorities to elevate the threat level to its maximum, according to ANTARA.

The twin blasts occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, sending a towering column of ash up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the atmosphere on Wednesday, according to the Mount Lewotobi Volcano Monitoring Post. The initial major eruption was reported Tuesday.

The 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located in East Nusa Tenggara province, forms part of a twin volcano system alongside Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the Flores Timur district.

In response to the heightened activity, the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure issued a public advisory urging residents and travelers to avoid the eruption zone. “The public and tourists were warned to stay away from the eruption center and listen to the authorities,” the agency stated.

This week's eruption follows a deadly blast at the same volcano in November, which claimed at least nine lives and left dozens injured.

Indonesia, home to 120 active volcanoes, lies on the volatile Ring of Fire, a seismic hotspot encircling the Pacific Ocean known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.