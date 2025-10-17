Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
Thousands have been forced to evacuate in southern Indonesia after the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano unleashed powerful eruptions this week, prompting authorities to elevate the threat level to its maximum, according to ANTARA.
The twin blasts occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, sending a towering column of ash up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the atmosphere on Wednesday, according to the Mount Lewotobi Volcano Monitoring Post. The initial major eruption was reported Tuesday.
The 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located in East Nusa Tenggara province, forms part of a twin volcano system alongside Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the Flores Timur district.
In response to the heightened activity, the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure issued a public advisory urging residents and travelers to avoid the eruption zone. “The public and tourists were warned to stay away from the eruption center and listen to the authorities,” the agency stated.
This week's eruption follows a deadly blast at the same volcano in November, which claimed at least nine lives and left dozens injured.
Indonesia, home to 120 active volcanoes, lies on the volatile Ring of Fire, a seismic hotspot encircling the Pacific Ocean known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [21:20]
Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024
- 16.10.2025 [20:24]
Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [19:52]
Sciences Po Paris students briefed on Azerbaijani realities
- 16.10.2025 [18:55]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for healthcare cooperation
- 16.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery
- 16.10.2025 [18:28]
Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina
- 16.10.2025 [18:04]
Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025
- 16.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe
- 16.10.2025 [17:40]
Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities
- 16.10.2025 [17:31]
AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia
- 16.10.2025 [16:52]
Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh
- 16.10.2025 [16:48]
Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports
- 16.10.2025 [16:45]
Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type
- 16.10.2025 [16:44]
Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja
- 16.10.2025 [16:22]
Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]
China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]
Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year
- 16.10.2025 [16:10]
Baku hosts Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
- 16.10.2025 [15:58]
Azerbaijan joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Kampala
- 16.10.2025 [15:31]
Azercosmos and AMADA host training
- 16.10.2025 [15:21]
Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin
- 16.10.2025 [15:09]
Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth
- 16.10.2025 [14:50]
Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident
- 16.10.2025 [14:40]
AFFA official appointed UEFA delegate for Conference League phase match
- 16.10.2025 [13:59]
Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026
- 16.10.2025 [13:57]