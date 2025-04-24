International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district

Fuzuli, April 24, AZERTAC

A delegation of NomadMania, the world's largest competitive travel community, representing 30 countries (U.S., UK, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia and New Zealand) visited Fuzuli district on Thursday as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that the travelers first familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport, the air gateway to the Victory Road and the key to the main transport hubs towards Shusha city. The Airport, inaugurated in 2021 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was built in record time.

The Airport, also known as the air gate of Karabakh has a runway with the length of 3000 meters and the width of 60 meters. It is fully equipped with instrumental landing and navigation systems, lighting сontrol, primary and secondary radar systems to ensure flight safety in accordance with all ICAO requirements.

The travelers also witnessed the construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in liberated Fuzuli district. The guests were provided with detailed information about the ongoing efforts.

During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur, and view the large-scale restoration and construction efforts underway there, as well as the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomad Mania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travellers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 12 times.