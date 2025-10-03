Israel MFA: No aid was found onboard the Flotilla
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
None of the 40 vessels participating in the Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israel on Yom Kippur, were carrying humanitarian aid, the Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL) reported citing the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry also released a video by the Israeli Police featuring spokesperson Dean Eldunne showing the empty interior of one of the flotilla’s largest vessels.
The spokesperson points out that the complete lack of aid explains why the organisers refused Israel’s and multiple countries’ offer to hand over the aid and avoid entering an active war zone and breaking the law. “It was never about bringing aid to Gaza. It was about the headlines and social media followings”, Elsdunne says in the video.
