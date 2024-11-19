Issues on wildfire risk reduction in focus of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A side event on "Strengthening Climate Resilience through Cross-Border Cooperation on Landscape Fire Management and Wildfire Risk Reduction" was held as part of the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) was chaired by Patricia Albrecht, Climate Change Advisor of OCEEA.

Noting climate change impacts and the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires around the world, the speakers highlighted the need to develop regional programs for cross-border cooperation to address wildfire risks and threats to wildlife.