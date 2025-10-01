Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 1.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Italian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.