Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

On September 30, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Italian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, adorned with the national flags of both nations.

President Mattarella was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other senior officials.