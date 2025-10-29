Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in the Akorda Residence, according to Kazinform News Agency.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-American expanded partnership ahead of the upcoming C5+1 Summit in Washington, D.C.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for the invitation to participate in the C5+1 Summit.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming highest-level meeting will be productive in terms of defining key priorities of long-term cooperation. Kazakhstan aims to give a strong boost to its trade, economic, and investment partnership with the U.S.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan supports both the foreign and domestic policies pursued by the President of the United States. In this context, the Head of State highly praised his contribution to strengthening peace and ensuring international security.

The President of Kazakhstan also emphasized the growing role of Central Asia in global processes. According to him, the countries of the region are demonstrating unprecedented unity and commitment to good-neighborly relations and shared progress.