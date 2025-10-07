Kazakhstan leads in life expectancy in Central Asia

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Since the launch of the compulsory social medical insurance system, the life expectancy in Kazakhstan rose to 75.4 years, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the World Bank.

Kazakhstan takes the lead in expected lifespan in Central Asia. This year, it is expected to reach 75.8 years.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister said reduction in mortality remains one of the major tasks. For the first six months, it dropped by 3%. Maternal mortality decreased from 14.80 to 10.10 per 100,000 live births, and infant deaths declined from 7.93 to 6.80 per 1,000 live births.