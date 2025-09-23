Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen business cooperation

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the prospects for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, including engagement of Saudi companies in investment projects in Kazakhstan, and the organization of reciprocal business delegations visits, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with Hassan Alhwaizy, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the need to actively leverage the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council as an instrumental platform for systematic development of trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries.

In turn the Head of the Federation highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation and reaffirmed his interest in advancing a mutually beneficial partnership.

As an outcome of the meeting, the two sides agreed to organize business mission of the Kingdom’s companies to Kazakhstan at the end of September, 2025, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and holding negotiations with prospective Kazakhstani partners.