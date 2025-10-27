“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On November 5, the exhibition of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and prominent graphic artist, Professor Arif Huseynov, will open at the Bolnisi Museum in Georgia under the project “Knots of Time.”

Bolnisi, known for its rich carpet-weaving traditions and Azerbaijani community, will host 12 paintings created by Huseynov in 2024–2025. The works, featuring engaging narrative themes, reflect the artist’s love and devotion to national traditions. The series was created on canvas using mixed techniques.

A carpet based on Huseynov’s painting “The Story of Two Souls” will also be displayed, woven at the Traditional Technology Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum using 70 shades of color. This marks the first time one of the artist’s paintings has been translated into carpet art.

The exhibition will also include a video illustrating the stages of carpet-making, created with AI technology. Additionally, the Children’s Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will conduct master classes titled “How to Make a Carpet?”, giving participants hands-on experience in all stages of carpet-making, from shearing sheep and spinning wool to weaving.

The event is supported by the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Georgia and is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Georgian National Museum. The exhibition will remain on display at the Bolnisi Museum until December 5, 2025.