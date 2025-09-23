Kuwaiti oil price down to US$70.92 pb
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by 61 cents to US$70.92 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$71.53 per barrel last Friday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported citing the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.
On global markets, the price of Brent crude fell by 11 cents to US$66.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined by four cents to US$62.64 per barrel.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Lamine Yamal retains Kopa Trophy
- [10:15]
Deer rescued by IDEA released into nature reserve
- 22.09.2025 [20:43]
First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum continues with sessions
- 22.09.2025 [20:31]
Baku hosts 3rd Security Forum
- 22.09.2025 [19:20]
Terrorists’ bomb-making factory explodes in Tirah Valley, Pakistan
- 22.09.2025 [18:25]
EBRD: We are ready to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification
- 22.09.2025 [17:49]
Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports in past six years – Deputy Minister
- 22.09.2025 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, European Aquatics expand cooperation in development of swimming
- 22.09.2025 [16:35]
Switzerland's Gries Glacier melting at an alarming pace
- 22.09.2025 [16:14]
Nouriel Roubini: Azerbaijan responds to global challenges
- 22.09.2025 [16:12]
Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff meets with Belarusian counterpart
- 22.09.2025 [16:10]