Kyrgyzstan declares 2028 Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree "On Holding Anniversary Events Dedicated to 100th Anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov", according to Kabar.
2028 has been declared the Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan. Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to establish an organizing committee by the end of this year, with the participation of government agencies, the scientific community, creative unions, civil society, foreign figures, and international organizations.A detailed plan of events dedicated to the great writer's 100th anniversary must be approved by the end of the first quarter of 2026.
Chingiz Aitmatov, is a Kyrgyz writer, well known all over the world. The classic of world literature, whose works have been translated into more than 170 languages and published in 128 countries, wrote about the ideas of humanism, longing for the homeland, love for people, animals, and all living things in his works.
Additionally to his literary work, Chingiz Aitmatov served as ambassador to a EU, NATO, UNESCO and the BeNeLux countries, first in the Soviet Union and later for Kyrgyzstan.
Chingiz Aitmatov was born on December 12, 1928 in the Sheker village of Talas region and died on June 10, 2008.
