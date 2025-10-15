Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal export

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily banned the export of certain types of coal products by road, Kabar reported citing the press service of Kyrgyzkomur JSC.

According to the press service, these measures are aimed at preventing coal shortage in the domestic market and preventing unjustified price increases during the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026. The restrictions apply exclusively to the export of coal by road. However, no restrictions have been imposed on the export of coal by rail, or on sale and export of fine coal; operations in these areas continue as usual. The export of coarse coal by road will resume once the situation stabilizes and domestic demand declines.