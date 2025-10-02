Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The Kyrgyz Republic participated in Japan's largest tourism exhibition, Tourism EXPO Japan 2025, according to Kabar.

According to the Tourism Development Support Fund, welcoming speeches were delivered by the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Japan Erkinbek Osoyev and representatives of the Department of Tourism and the Fund.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed at the exhibition with Nippon Travel Agency, one of Japan's oldest and leading companies, opening up new prospects for developing tourism ties between the two countries.

Traditional music and dances, as well as Kyrgyzstan's vibrant green stand, created a festive atmosphere, allowing exhibition guests to experience our country's culture and hospitality.