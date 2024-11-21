Leyla Aliyeva joins Global Leaders’ Dialogue at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZƏRTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action), participated in the " Global Leaders Roundtable: Aligning Climate Action and Biodiversity Conservation for Achieving a Nature-positive Future and the Paris Agreement Goals." The event, held on November 21 during COP29, was co-organized by the COP29 Presidency, IDEA, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In her opening remarks, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the severe impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss on the planet, calling for urgent international action. She highlighted the historical presence of species like the Caspian tiger and Asiatic lion in the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan, which are now extinct.

Leyla Aliyeva also shared the achievements of IDEA since 2011, including efforts to protect Azerbaijan’s unique environment and ecological balance. She detailed initiatives such as the "Big Five of the Caucasus" conservation program, projects to safeguard bison, gazelles, and Caspian sturgeons, and numerous volunteer-driven activities. She concluded by urging participants to forge new partnerships and collaborate to secure a sustainable and healthy future.

The dialogue featured contributions from COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, IUCN President Razan Al Mubarak, IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar, UNFCCC Operations Director Chhaya Kapilashrami, CBD Executive Secretary Astrid Schomaker, and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

The event concluded with a panel discussion involving government and private sector leaders and environmental ministers from various countries, addressing pathways to align climate action with biodiversity conservation.