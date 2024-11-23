Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off with hundreds of latest models

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

The 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, one of the world's most influential automotive events, opened to the public on Friday in the largest city in the Western United States, displaying hundreds of latest models, including gas, hybrid and EV vehicles, from major car manufacturers, according to Xinhua.

Hosted in the heart of the largest car-buying and electric vehicle market in the country, the show, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will run through Dec. 1 with about 1,000 vehicles.

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts. Visitors will have chance to take indoor and outdoor test drives during the show.

The event, the first major North American auto show of the season annually, contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, according to the organizers.

The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation, said the organizers on the show's website.