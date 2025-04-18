Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visit Khankendi

Khankendi, April 18, AZERTAC

The members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan arrived in the city of Khankendi on Friday.

AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that the diplomats accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, first visited the Garabagh University.

Hikmet Hajiyev briefed the diplomats on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as the Armenian war crimes committed in the liberated territories.

Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, adhering to international principles, has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Karabakh and East Zangezur have entered a new phase of development,” he added.

Shahin Bayramov, Rector of the Garabagh University, highlighted the University’s achievements gained during the educational process, as well as the upcoming tasks.

Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, highlighted the ongoing rapid large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, the construction of the new social infrastructure, including 7 residential complexes in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, enabling resettlement of thousands of residents.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, highlighted the ongoing demining operations and reconstruction in the liberated areas.

The diplomatic reps then toured the Garabagh University, meeting with the students and academic staff.

They also viewed the city’s Victory Square.

It is noteworthy that representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan began their visit to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha today.

