Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap

Baku, September 25, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

The Moderate Party wants to prevent criminals from making money on music and other culture that depicts their serious crimes – without making restrictions on freedom of speech. Everyone understands that of course there is a conflict of objectives, says Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer.

According to the Sweden Herald, the proposal is part of a proposition ahead of The Moderate Party's work conference in Västerås in October. It's about preventing individuals who have been convicted of serious crimes from making money by producing songs and films and publishing books about the crimes. In a draft of the proposal, Gunnar Strömmer writes that "gangster rap as a genre has become an established form for autobiographical storytelling about violence, drugs, and loyalty to criminal networks".

The Minister of Justice does not provide examples of contemporary works whose profits could be affected if the proposal becomes a reality.

In the USA, there is a model, so-called "Son of Sam" laws.

It's about attacking a criminal culture that we know is an essential part of the recruitment of children and young people into criminal networks, but also against expressions that exploit and commercialize crime victims' vulnerability to very, very serious and severe crime, says Strömmer.

The second proposal in the proposition that the party presents on Thursday is about establishing a confiscation fund for the benefit of crime victims.