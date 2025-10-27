National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

The 6th National Space Forum (NaFSKI-VI) opens Monday at Sofia Tech Park and will continue until October 29. The event is organized by Branch Cosmos of the Union of Physicists in Bulgaria and the Institute of Astronomy of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The forum, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth. will be officially opened by Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Georgi Angelov, the Ministry said on its website.

The National Space Forum highlights the most recent advancements in education, science, and business within the field of space research in Bulgaria. It brings together prominent figures from both Bulgaria and abroad, fostering new opportunities for collaboration and engagement.

Leading Bulgarian technological companies will present their latest achievements in various fields of the space industry, while young scientists and PhD students will showcase the results of their research. Representatives of the European Innovation Council will also take part in the event.

The forum will highlight the accomplishments of the Copernicus Programme Marine Service for monitoring and forecasting of marine and oceanic conditions. Participants will also receive updates on recent European and American space missions, as well as new astronomical observations from the Belogradchik Observatory.