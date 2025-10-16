NATO Allies cooperate on next-generation training capability

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

On October 15, 13 Allies (Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom) agreed to initiate the development of a multinational simulated training capability.

According to the official website of NATO, the Distributed Synthetic Training High Visibility Project (HVP) aims to respond to the ever-growing demand for multinational military training in a cost-effective way. The project will leverage existing national simulated training capabilities to create a secure network of advanced and immersive virtual training for multinational purposes.

Once available, the capability will make multinational cross-domain training more accessible and less expensive, and significantly reduce the lead time to plan and execute exercises.

At a signing ceremony held at NATO Headquarters on the margins of the NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting, Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska noted that “the project will prepare our troops for the dynamic and dangerous environment that we find ourselves in” and that “it will help ensure we have the forces and warfighting readiness needed to defend the Alliance.”

Multinational initiatives like the Distributed Synthetic Training High-Visibility Project also help maximise the use of capabilities available across the Alliance and beyond. The project is open to participation from NATO’s Indo-Pacific Partners.

Participating Allies and partner countries will work together with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) on the implementation of the project, including the establishment of a market place to match nations’ training needs and opportunities.