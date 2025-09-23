Next Central Asian parliamentary forum to be held in Dushanbe

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Rustami Emomali proposed holding the next forum in Dushanbe. All forum participants supported this initiative, according to Kabar. This was announced at the III Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, which is taking place at the Ala-Archa State Residence.

Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan, congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its successful chairmanship and hosting of this important event for Central Asia and noted that today's meeting continues the good traditions, friendship, and regional interparliamentary dialogue initiated at previous forums. The regular holding of this forum demonstrates our respect for the values of regional integration, the desire to strengthen trust, dialogue, and cooperation in the interests of the peoples of Central Asia. I am confident that through interparliamentary cooperation and the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy, we will make a significant contribution to the creation of a favorable legal framework for achieving common goals, he said.