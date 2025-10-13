Osaka Expo wraps up with closing ceremony

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Organizers of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka put on a closing ceremony on the event's last day that included some high-profile guests, NHK World-Japan reported.

The Expo has run for half a year and attracted tens of millions of visitors.

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino spoke at Monday's gathering. He said he hopes the world continues with the Expo's theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

The Crown Prince said, "I believe that it is of profound significance that the Expo has offered opportunities that have brought together large numbers of people here on Yumeshima to forge links and deepen mutual understanding, and to ponder together solutions to the common issues that confront humanity."

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru echoed a similar message of unity.

Ishiba said, "By valuing solidarity over division and tolerance over confrontation, we have succeeded in uniting minds, together creating an Expo that was a source of joy for many." He stressed that it marked the dawn of a new Japan and contributed to regional revitalization.

During the ceremony, officials of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, received a flag. They are set to host the next Expo five years from now.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan launched in April. A total of 158 countries and regions, as well as seven international organizations, took part. The number of visitors topped 25 million. The event's symbol is the Grand Ring. A 200-meter portion of the wooden structure will be preserved. The rest will be dismantled, and the site will be developed by private companies. The Expo wraps up at 10 p.m.