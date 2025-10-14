OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed the joint decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, expressing hope that the process will be completed by December 2025.
Valtonen made the remarks on October 14 during a joint press conference in Yerevan with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. “We positively view the joint appeal by Baku and Yerevan to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. We hope that this process will be completed no later than December,” she stated.
The OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 to mediate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Following the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan called for the group’s dissolution, and Armenian authorities agreed.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference, El-Sisi says
- 13.10.2025 [23:58]
Trump thanks Turkish President Erdogan for help in brokering Gaza ceasefire
- 13.10.2025 [21:20]
Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days
- 13.10.2025 [21:10]
Coordination assembly of "Unity-2025" joint exercise held, Defense Ministry
- 13.10.2025 [19:44]
Trump arrives in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Gaza peace summit
- 13.10.2025 [19:09]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing cultural cooperation
- 13.10.2025 [18:29]
Injured Barcelona star Olmo major doubt for Clásico
- 13.10.2025 [18:15]
Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers
- 13.10.2025 [17:30]
GBA products named Time’s best inventions of 2025
- 13.10.2025 [17:18]
“ASAN Khidmet” delegation participates in experience exchange program in UAE
- 13.10.2025 [17:05]
Osaka Expo wraps up with closing ceremony
- 13.10.2025 [16:55]
Azerbaijani tea traditions showcased in Tallinn
- 13.10.2025 [16:31]
® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives
- 13.10.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025
- 13.10.2025 [15:45]
AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan
- 13.10.2025 [15:18]
Azerbaijan joins Turkic music festival in Kazakhstan
- 13.10.2025 [15:10]
Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center in Rome hosts LUISS Political Science Students
- 13.10.2025 [14:55]
Shafag solar project progressing on schedule
- 13.10.2025 [13:57]
October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction
- 13.10.2025 [13:20]
Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs
- 13.10.2025 [13:19]
President Ilham Aliyev honors Azerbaijan’s railway workers
- 13.10.2025 [13:17]