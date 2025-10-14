OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed the joint decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, expressing hope that the process will be completed by December 2025.

Valtonen made the remarks on October 14 during a joint press conference in Yerevan with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. “We positively view the joint appeal by Baku and Yerevan to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. We hope that this process will be completed no later than December,” she stated.

The OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 to mediate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Following the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan called for the group’s dissolution, and Armenian authorities agreed.