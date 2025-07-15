Pakistan: 111 people killed due to monsoon rains since June 26

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, July 15, AZERTAC

Since June 26, at least 111 people have lost their lives across Pakistan due to monsoon rains, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the agency responsible for handling natural disasters. The highest number of casualties during this period was reported from Punjab province.

The National Meteorological Department has issued warnings of further heavy rainfall in the northern and eastern regions of the country, with risks of urban flooding and landslides.

According to NDMA figures, 40 people died in Punjab, 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 in Sindh, and 16 in Balochistan between June 26 and July 14. Among the deceased were 53 children and 19 women.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of possible flooding in several rivers due to expected heavy rains from July 15 to July 17. Rainfall is forecast in the capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeastern Upper Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities have also warned of flooding in low-lying areas and potential traffic disruptions due to landslides in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and other mountainous regions.