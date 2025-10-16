Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 16, AZERTAC

In Pakistan, at least 15 people belonging to the same people were killed in a fatal road accident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

As per initial reports, a truck carrying passengers plunged into a ravine along the Swat Expressway.

According to rescue officials a truck overturned in Swat district leaving 15 members of the same family dead. Eight persons sustained injuries, many of them seriously when a truck overturned on the Swat Motorway in the hilly area. The dead and injured include women and children. The injured had been taken to the nearby hospitals.

According to rescue authorities, soon after the accident, rescue teams rushed and carried out relief operations alongside the Motorway police. Police officials and doctors at the hospital have confirmed the death of 15 people in the mishap.