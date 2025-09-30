Pakistan Army successfully conducts training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
A successful training launch of newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4, Ground Launched Cruise Missile was conducted today by Pakistan Army at a range of 750 Kilometers, according to DND News Agency. Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain hugging features and engaging targets with high precision.
As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems.
Today’s launch was witnessed by Chief of General Staff, Senior officers from Pakistan Armed Forces, dedicated scientists and engineers.
The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of Fatah-4’s training fire.
